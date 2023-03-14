Municipal Corporation Still Pursuing Plans to Name Ministry Building After Late Hon. Shahine Robinson

The St. Ann Municipal Corporation is still pursuing plans to have the new Ministry of Labour and Social Security building in St. Ann’s Bay named in honour of the late Portfolio Minister, Hon. Shahine Robinson.

The building, which was constructed at a cost of approximately $527 million, was officially opened in September 2020.

Members of the Council have indicated that while the matter has been prolonged, it is still on the table.

They cite significant community support for preserving the legacy of the former Minister and St. Ann North East Member of Parliament, who passed away on May 29, 2020.

The idea was initially proposed by Prime Minister, the Most Hon. Andrew Holness, over two years ago.

“It would be a most deserving gesture and a fitting thank you for her many years of public service,” he stated.

Mr. Holness said the building’s construction was “part of her dream… [and] she worked very hard as Minister to get it done”.

“It is part of her legacy, which will be symbolised in a monument… in an edifice. I have always said that it is important to remember those who have served this country and to rightfully honour their legacy… their service and dedication to our people,” the Prime Minister added.

Councillor for the Lime Hall Division, Genevor Gordon-Bailey, told JIS News that “it’s still something we are actively working to get accomplished”.

While acknowledging that the exercise may be taking a little longer than expected, Ms. Gordon-Bailey advised that there is a process that must be followed, while assuring that “there’s a lot of support for the [proposal]”.

Councillor for the Ocho Rios Division, Michael Belnavis, concurred, pointing out that “nothing has changed… we are still pressing on.”

Meanwhile, Deputy Mayor of St. Ann’s Bay, Councillor Dalas Dickenson, advised that funds have been allocated to undertake cleaning of the parish’s main cemetery, located in the town.

He made the disclosure during the Corporation’s monthly meeting in St. Ann’s Bay on March 9.

Councillor Dickenson, who indicated that the cemetery has fallen into disrepair, said he anticipated the commencement of work at the facility “at least by the next monthly sitting of the [Corporation]”.