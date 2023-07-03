JIS News
PHOTOS: Titchfield High Receives Promethean ActivPanel Interactive Display

Education
July 3, 2023
Sales Education Consultant for Promethean, South Florida and the Caribbean, Amanda Leich (right), explains the features of the company’s ActivPanel Interactive Display, while teachers at Titchfield High School, Dorian Plummer (left) and Lashan Norris, look on. Occasion was the hand over of the device at the institution in Portland on June 29.
