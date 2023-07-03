PHOTOS: Titchfield High Receives Promethean ActivPanel Interactive Display

JIS News
home » JIS News » Education
Photo of the day
Prime Minister the Most Hon. Andrew Holness (third left), cuts the ribbon symbolising the official handover of a two-bedroom house to Georgette Moving (second right) at Bamboo Ridge, Bartons, St. Catherine South Western, recently. The house was built at a cost of $5 million under the New Social Housing Programme (NSHP). Sharing the moment (from left) are Chairman, Oversight Committee, NSHP, Judith Robb Walters; Ms. Moving’s daughter, Janelle Evans; Minister without Portfolio in the Ministry of Economic Growth and Job Creation and St. Catherine South Western Member of Parliament, Hon. Everald Warmington and Councillor, Old Harbour North, Keith Knight.
Click to view more
Latest stories
Local Government
Education
Tourism
Health & Wellness
JIS radio
July 3, 2023
Feature | Presented by: Anjuii James-Sawyers
July 3, 2023
GOJ News | Presented by: Andrae Palmer
July 3, 2023
GOJ News | Presented by: Jayda Francis
Get the facts