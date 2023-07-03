Mayor Calls for Partnership to Preserve Tourism Product In Falmouth

Chairman of the Trelawny Municipal Corporation and Mayor of Falmouth, Councillor Collen Gager, is urging residents and the business community to partner with the Corporation to preserve the town’s Georgian tourism product.

In his wide-ranging address at his Mayor’s Forum in Water Square on June 28, Mayor Gager called for citizens to buy into the vision to make Falmouth the destination of choice for cruise-ship passengers as well as other vacationers and retirees.

Mayor Gager underscored the Corporation’s commitment to developing the town’s tourism product, pointing out that unsanitary practices could prove to be a threat to Falmouth’s development.

“That is why we are asking you to partner with us to keep the town clean. We want a clean town,” he said, as he announced a comprehensive street and drain cleaning exercise which will be rolled out within weeks when the procurement process is completed.

The Mayor argued that the town could soon return to an unsanitary state if residents do not buy into the vision of Falmouth becoming a resort township.

He urged persons to use the public sanitary conveniences and even offered the use of the Mayor’s Parlour and the Corporation’s staff bathrooms at the municipal building for emergency occasions.

“We have to have civic pride, and tonight all I am asking you to do is to have civic pride,” he added.

With the renovation of the Falmouth Transport Centre by the end of August, Mayor Gager pointed out that additional toilets would be available for public use.

He also noted that the Corporation would be resuming the drive against

illegal vending within the town and its outskirts, and that the focus would be on those vending illegally in Rock and those abandoning the stalls provided in the municipal market.

“We want a town that reflects what is happening around us. Falmouth is one of the fastest growing towns in Jamaica right now. Unless we the people claim it and… appreciate it… others will come in and take it away from us.

So, I am asking you to get on board with us. Once we can keep order in this town, we will be able to achieve [the high pre-COVID-19 standards] that were there,” the Mayor said.

For her part, Executive Director of Jamaica Vacations Limited (JamVac) in the Ministry of Tourism, with responsibility for airlift and cruise, Joy Roberts, endorsed Mayor Gager’s appeal and iterated JamVac’s commitment to the development of Falmouth’s Georgian products.

She said that Falmouth had gained a reputation for offering wholesome, family-rated entertainment, and the time is right for the town to resume its offering as the country puts the challenges of the COVID-19 pandemic behind.

The tourism product of the town is now at risk, she said, as the port operators are not willing to allow passengers to venture beyond the port due to the foul odour emanating from the streets of Falmouth.

“I would like to make an appeal to you, the people [of Falmouth]. You can help your municipality… by being responsible. Going to the restroom requires no effort,” Ms. Roberts appealed.