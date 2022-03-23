Advertisement
Visit of Their Royal Highnesses The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge
PHOTOS: Their Royal Highnesses Tour Spanish Town Hospital

Fisheries
March 23, 2022
His Royal Highness, The Duke of Cambridge (second left), shares a warm handshake with Chief Medical Officer (CMO), Dr. Jacquiline Bisasor-McKenzie (second right), upon arrival at the Spanish Town Hospital in St. Catherine on Wednesday (March 23), for a tour of the facility. At left, Her Royal Highness, the Duchess of Cambridge, exchanges pleasantries with Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the hospital, Jacqueline Ellis (third left); and the hospital’s Senior Medical Officer, Jacqueline Wright James. Looking on at right is Custos Rotolorum of St. Catherine, Hon. Icylin Golding. Their Royal Highnesses’ visit to the Spanish Town Hospital is part of the schedule of activities for their Official Visit to Jamaica from March 22 to 24. The Official Visit forms part of celebrations marking the 70th Anniversary (Platinum Jubilee) of the Coronation of Her Majesty The Queen.
