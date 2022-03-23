Fisheries Authority Spearheading Several Initiatives To Boost The Sector

The National Fisheries Authority (NFA) will be spearheading several initiatives geared at facilitating the entry of more players into the industry and encouraging expansion of the operations of existing stakeholders.

The measures include the development of a biosecure recirculating aquaculture system fish hatchery, which will increase seed stock production by the Aquaculture Branch to five million fry per annum.

Also to be undertaken are the development of a Genetic Improvement Programme for tilapia, renovation of tilapia brood ponds to increase fingerling production, and establishment of a quarantine facility for importation of live fish.

In addition, the NFA will be embarking on a comprehensive tilapia marketing and promotion campaign.

Minister of Agriculture and Fisheries, Hon. Pearnel Charles Jr., provided details during Jamaica’s launch of the International Year of Artisanal Fisheries and Aquaculture (IYAFA) 2022 on Tuesday (March 22), at Hope Zoo, St. Andrew. The event was organised by the NFA.

The Minister said the initiatives are part of the Government’s ongoing efforts to safeguard local food security and ensure continued viability of the sector.

“We believe that artisanal fisheries and aquaculture have a fundamental role to play in providing healthy, safe, affordable and nutritious food and products as part of the global and local food systems,” he noted.

Minister Charles Jr. said that the coronavirus (COVID 19) pandemic has caused disruption in fish production and value chains over the last two years, with the loss of markets locally and overseas, and higher input costs, resulting in significant increases in operational expenses.

An estimated US$23 million in losses was sustained in the fisheries sector during 2020 alone.

To minimise the impact on local fishers and fish farmers, the Government provided grants to 3,569 fishers and 110 tilapia and ornamental fish farmers valued at $120 million.

“As a government, we remain committed to providing support through the implementation of several initiatives to facilitate the industry’s sustainable production and expansion,” Minister Charles Jr. reiterated.

He noted that Jamaica’s participation in the global IYAFA 2022, provides an opportunity to “highlight the importance of artisanal fisheries and aquaculture to our food systems, livelihoods, culture and the environment”.

IYAFA 2022 aims to raise awareness about the role of small-scale fisheries and aquaculture, strengthen science-policy interaction, empower stakeholders to take action, and to build new and strengthen existing partnerships.

It is being spearheaded by the Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO) of the United Nations.