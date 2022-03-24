Advertisement
Visit of Their Royal Highnesses The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge
PHOTOS: The Duke And Duchess Of Cambridge Depart The Island

Foreign Affairs
March 24, 2022
Their Royal Highnesses, The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, board the Royal Air Force (RAF) Voyager at the Norman Manley International Airport in Kingston. The Royal couple departed the island this afternoon after a three-day Official Visit to mark the 70th Anniversary (Platinum Jubilee) of the Coronation of Her Majesty The Queen.
