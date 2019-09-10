PHOTOS: Symposium — Cancer Awareness Month

JIS News
home » JIS News » Health & Wellness
Photo of the day
Prime Minister, the Most Hon. Andrew Holness (right), greets Fabian Coverley, son of late cultural ambassador, Dr. the Hon. Louise Bennett-Coverley, during a civic ceremony in Gordon Town, East Rural St Andrew, on Sunday (September 8) to commemorate the centenary of the birth of the globally renowned icon, affectionately known as “Miss Lou”.
Click to view more
Latest stories
Tourism
September 10, 2019
Gender Affairs
Commerce
September 10, 2019
Finance & Public Service
September 10, 2019
JIS radio
September 10, 2019
Feature | Presented by: Various Artiste
September 10, 2019
WYNK | Presented by: Twila Wheelan & Vanessa Silvera
September 10, 2019
GOJ News | Presented by: Anjuii James-Sawyers
Get the facts