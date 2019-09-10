JCSA and JET Join Forces to Clean Beaches in Discovery Bay

The Brown’s Town Chapter of the Jamaica Civil Service Association (JCSA), in St. Ann, will join forces with the Jamaica Environment Trust (JET) to remove garbage from three beaches in Discovery Bay, as part of International Coastal Clean-up Day on September 21.

The global initiative is aimed at reducing marine pollution, with JET being the national coordinator of International Coastal Clean-up Day in Jamaica.

Speaking at a JIS Think Tank, at the agency’s regional office in Montego Bay, St. James, on September 9, President of the JCSA, O’Neil Grant, said the coastal clean-up initiative forms part of the Association’s centennial anniversary celebrations.

The JCSA beach clean-up, dubbed ‘Public Sector Link-up Day’, will focus on the Scenic View, Old Folly Fisherman’s and Red Cross beaches in Discovery Bay, St. Ann.

“We want to make this a signal event for the Jamaica Civil Service Association. We are doing a number of events that will highlight the work and role of the Jamaica Civil Service Association, not just in matters of industrial relations but in the wider communities within which we serve.

The St. Ann chapter of the JCSA is leading the organisation in its effort to participate in the international beach clean-up day,” Mr. Grant said.

The JCSA President said that up to 75 people are expected to participate in the beach clean-up activities.

He argued that with the impact of climate change on Jamaica’s environment, the JCSA sees the need to promote proper waste management and environmentally safe practices.

Mr. Grant also highlighted that the beach clean-up initiative “is a way of showing awareness of our civic pride”.

St Ann Hi-Tech Farmers Group Limited has also partnered with the JCSA on the clean-up activities.

Several entities are sponsoring the beach clean-up initiative, including Minott Chemicals, Icon Importers and Distributors Limited, Noranda Jamaica Bauxite Partners, Guardsman Group Limited and the Ocean Conservancy.