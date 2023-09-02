PHOTOS: Students Feted September 1, 2023 Listen Health & Wellness Share Photo: Garfield L. Angus Minister of Health and Wellness, and Member of Parliament (MP) for St Catherine West Central, Dr. the Hon. Christopher Tufton (left), with some of the 39 students from primary and high schools, as well as tertiary institutions, who received educational support from the MP, at a recent back-to-school event, held at the Watermount Open Bible Church in St. Catherine. Nestlé Jamaica Limited also awarded each Primary Exit Profile (PEP) student with $10,000. The Full Story Minister of Health and Wellness, and Member of Parliament (MP) for St Catherine West Central, Dr. the Hon. Christopher Tufton (third left), with (from left) Country Manager with Nestlé Jamaica Limited, Ockino Petrie; Top Male Primary Exit Profile (PEP) student, Gevaughni Fuller, from the Point Hill Leased Primary School, and Education Officer with the Ministry of Education and Youth, Dr. Euphemia Burke Robinson. Occasion was a recent back-to-school event, held at the Watermount Open Bible Church in St. Catherine, where 39 students from primary and high schools, as well as tertiary institutions, received educational support from the MP.