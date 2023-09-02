Saturday,
September 2, 2023 3:11 am

PHOTOS: Minister of State in the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Foreign Trade, Hon. Alando Terrelonge

September 1, 2023
Foreign Affairs
Photo: Donald De La Haye
Minister of State in the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Foreign Trade, Hon. Alando Terrelonge (left), in discussion with Jamaica’s High Commissioner-designate to Trinidad and Tobago, Natalie Campbell-Rodriques, during a courtesy call on the Minister of State, at the Ministry’s Downtown offices, today (September 1). Mrs. Campbell-Rodriques served as a member of the Senate of Jamaica, and as Senior Advisor to the Minister of Foreign Affairs and Foreign Trade, having returned to Jamaica from Rwanda, where she started a real estate company and undertook consultancies with international entities and non-governmental organisations (NGOs) on developmental issues, including youth and gender matters.

Minister of State in the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Foreign Trade, Hon. Alando Terrelonge (left), is greeted by Jamaica’s High Commissioner-designate to Trinidad and Tobago, Natalie Campbell-Rodriques, during a courtesy call on the Minister of State, at the Ministry’s downtown offices, today (September 1). Mrs. Campbell-Rodriques previously served as Community Relations/Diaspora Development Attaché at the Embassy of Jamaica in Washington DC. She holds a master’s degree in organisational sciences from George Washington University.
Last Updated: September 1, 2023

