PHOTOS: State Minister Marsha Smith Addresses JA. Biztown Open Day November 26, 2023 Listen Education Share Photo: Michael Sloley Minister of State in the Ministry of Education and Youth, Hon. Marsha Smith (left), converses with Executive Director, Junior Achievement of Jamaica, Callia Smith-Harriott, during the Ja BizTown Open Day, which was held at the Ministry’s Caenwood Centre in Kingston on Friday (November 24). The Full Story Minister of State in the Ministry of Education and Youth, Hon. Marsha Smith (right), interacts with student at Shortwood Practising Primary and Infant School, Nailah Milton (at microphone), during the Ja BizTown Open Day, which was held at the Ministry’s Caenwood Centre in Kingston on Wednesday (November 24).