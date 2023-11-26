  • Keyword

PHOTOS: State Minister Marsha Smith Addresses JA. Biztown Open Day

November 26, 2023
Education
Photo: Michael Sloley
Minister of State in the Ministry of Education and Youth, Hon. Marsha Smith (left), converses with Executive Director, Junior Achievement of Jamaica, Callia Smith-Harriott, during the Ja BizTown Open Day, which was held at the Ministry’s Caenwood Centre in Kingston on Friday (November 24).

Minister of State in the Ministry of Education and Youth, Hon. Marsha Smith (right), interacts with student at Shortwood Practising Primary and Infant School, Nailah Milton (at microphone), during the Ja BizTown Open Day, which was held at the Ministry’s Caenwood Centre in Kingston on Wednesday (November 24).
