PHOTOS: Crab Circle Reopens

November 26, 2023
Health & Wellness
PHOTOS: Crab Circle Reopens
Photo: Donald De La Haye
Mayor of Kingston, Senator Councillor Delroy Williams, addresses the reopening of Crab Circle in Kingston on November 23. The popular streetside food stop was ordered closed by the Public Health Department on October 5 due to sanitary concerns. The facility has since been cleaned, sanitised and upgraded, with bathrooms for vendors and patrons added. The vendors underwent training and certification in small food preparation and sales through collaboration between the Kingston and St. Andrew Municipal Corporation and the HEART/NSTA Trust. All vendors received their food handlers permits from the Public Health Department, which also trained them.

Minister of Local Government and Community Development, Hon. Desmond McKenzie (second right), is waiting to be served boiled corn by crab Circle Vendor, Raquel Walker. Occasion was the official opening of the popular streetside food stop on Thursday (November 23).
