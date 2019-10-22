Live Stream Sitting of the House of Representatives at 2:00pm
JIS News
home » JIS News » Environment

PHOTOS: Senator the Hon. Pearnel Charles Jr. At UNESCO Tree Planting Initiative, Trinity Preparatory School

Environment
October 22, 2019
Minister without Portfolio in the Ministry of Economic Growth and Job Creation, Senator the Hon. Pearnel Charles Jr. (centre, stooping), is assisted by student of Trinity Preparatory School in Linstead, St. Catherine, Chen Zhang (left), to plant a sapling during Monday’s (October 21) UNESCO Youth Advisory Committee tree planting and renovation initiative at the institution. Looking on are other students and teachers at the school, and residents of the community.

 

Minister without Portfolio in the Ministry of Economic Growth and Job Creation, Senator the Hon. Pearnel Charles Jr. (2nd right), is presented with a sapling for planting by student of Trinity Preparatory School in Linstead, St. Catherine, Chen Zhang, during Monday’s (October 21) UNESCO Youth Advisory Committee tree planting and renovation initiative at the institution. Looking on are other students and teachers at the school, and residents of the community.