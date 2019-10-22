PHOTOS: National Heroes Day Floral Tribute

Prime Minister, the Most Hon. Andrew Holness (left, standing), and the Most Hon. Juliet Holness, with four of the five persons conferred with the Order of Jamaica (OJ) national award by the Government, this year. The honourees (from left) are: veteran parliamentarian, Robert Pickersgill; Jamaica Broilers Group Chairman, Robert Levy; Minister without Portfolio in the Office of the Prime Minister and Central Clarendon Member of Parliament, Hon. Mike Henry; and Dr. Julius Garvey, son of National Hero, the Rt. Excellent Marcus Mosiah Garvey. They, along with globally-acclaimed Reggae singer, Dr. Alpharita ‘Rita’ Marley, were presented with their award by Governor-General, His Excellency, the Most Hon. Sir Patrick Allen, during Monday’s (October 21) Ceremony of Investiture and Presentation of National Honours and Awards, at King’s House.

Click to view more