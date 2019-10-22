Live Stream Sitting of the House of Representatives at 2:00pm
PHOTOS: National Heroes Day Floral Tribute

Culture
October 22, 2019
Members of Immaculate Conception High School’s dance troupe perform during Monday’s (October 21) floral tribute ceremony at National Heroes Park in Kingston. The event formed part of activities commemorating National Heroes Day.

 

Custos Rotulorum for Kingston, Hon. Steadman Fuller, lays a floral tribute at the shrine of the Rt. Excellent Marcus Mosiah Garvey, during a ceremony at National Heroes Park on Monday (October 21). The event formed part of activities commemorating National Heroes Day.

 

Government Senator, Aubyn Hill, lays flowers at the shrine of the Rt. Excellent Paul Bogle, during Monday’s (October 21) floral tribute ceremony at National Heroes Park in Kingston. The event formed part of activities commemorating National Heroes Day.

 

Speaker of the House of Representatives, Hon. Pearnel Charles, lays flowers at the shrine of the Rt. Excellent George William Gordon, during Monday’s (October 21) floral tribute ceremony at National Heroes Park in Kingston. The event formed part of activities commemorating National Heroes Day.