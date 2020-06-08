Advertisement
JSIF 2020 Banner
JIS News
home » JIS News » National Security

PHOTOS: Senator Samuda Tours Tamarind Farm

National Security
June 8, 2020
Minister without Portfolio in the Ministry of National Security, Senator the Hon. Matthew Samuda (centre), tours the Tamarind Farm Adult Correctional Centre in St. Catherine, on June 2. With the Minister are Regional Sales Manager, Nutramix Feeds, Winston Thomas (left); and Commissioner of Corrections, Lt. Colonel Gary Rowe.
Skip to content