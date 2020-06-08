2 New Confirmed Cases of COVID-19, 1 More Recovery

As at Sunday (June 7), the National Surveillance Unit in the Ministry of Health & Wellness has advised that two new samples have tested positive for COVID-19, bringing the country’s total confirmed cases to 598. In the meantime, one more patient has been counted among the recoveries.
A total of 405 patients have recovered from COVID-19. The country’s recovery rate now stands at 67.7 %.
The two new cases are females with addresses of residence in St. Catherine. One, a 26 year old from the workplace cluster in St. Catherine and the other, a 35 year old imported case, who recently returned from New York, under Jamaica’s controlled re-entry programme.
Jamaica now has 97 imported cases; 218 are contacts of confirmed cases; 27 local transmission cases not epidemiologically linked; 236 related to the workplace cluster in St. Catherine and 20 under investigation.
Some 343 (57%) of all confirmed cases are females and 255 (43%) are males with ages ranging from 2 months to 87 years.
There are now 183 (30.6%) active cases currently under observation with two critically ill cases and no moderately ill case.
Clinical Management Summary as at 5:00 p.m. on Sunday, June 7, 2020
|Total Samples Tested
|14,586
|New samples tested in the last 24 hours
|363
|Discharge samples tested in the last 24 hours
|143
|Results Positive
|598
|Results Negative
|13,954
|Results Pending
|34
|Deceased
|10
|Recovered
|405
|Number in Facility Quarantine
|42
|Number Hospitalised
(Including suspected positive COVID-19 cases)
|27
|Persons Moderately Ill
|0
|Persons Critically Ill
|2
|Persons in Facility Isolation
|90
|Persons in Home Isolation
|83
|Persons in Transitional Facilities
|7