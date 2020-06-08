Advertisement
JSIF 2020 Banner
JIS News
home » JIS News » Coronavirus

2 New Confirmed Cases of COVID-19, 1 More Recovery

Coronavirus
June 8, 2020
Written by: Ministry of Health and Wellness

As at Sunday (June 7), the National Surveillance Unit in the Ministry of Health & Wellness has advised that two new samples have tested positive for COVID-19, bringing the country’s total confirmed cases to 598. In the meantime, one more patient has been counted among the recoveries.

A total of 405 patients have recovered from COVID-19. The country’s recovery rate now stands at 67.7 %.

The two new cases are females with addresses of residence in St. Catherine. One, a 26 year old from the workplace cluster in St. Catherine and the other, a 35 year old imported case, who recently returned from New York, under Jamaica’s controlled re-entry programme.

Jamaica now has 97 imported cases; 218 are contacts of confirmed cases; 27 local transmission cases not epidemiologically linked; 236 related to the workplace cluster in St. Catherine and 20 under investigation.

Some 343 (57%) of all confirmed cases are females and 255 (43%) are males with ages ranging from 2 months to 87 years.

There are now 183 (30.6%) active cases currently under observation with two critically ill cases and no moderately ill case.

Clinical Management Summary as at 5:00 p.m. on Sunday, June 7, 2020

Total Samples Tested

 

 14,586
New samples tested in the last 24 hours

 

 363
Discharge samples tested in the last 24 hours

 

 143
Results Positive

 

 598
Results Negative

 

 13,954
Results Pending

 

 34
Deceased

 

 10
Recovered

 

 405
Number in Facility Quarantine

 

 42
Number Hospitalised

(Including suspected positive COVID-19 cases)

 

 27
Persons Moderately Ill

 

 0
Persons Critically Ill

 

 2
Persons in Facility Isolation

 

 90
Persons in Home Isolation

 

 83
Persons in Transitional Facilities 7
Skip to content