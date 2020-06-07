Tourism Entities to Receive COVID-19 Resilient Certificate

Story Highlights Minister of Tourism, Hon. Edmund Bartlett, says entities operating within the industry will be provided with a COVID-19 resilient certificate, permitting them to conduct operations within the first phase of reopening come June 15, once the necessary protocols are in place.

“The Tourism Product Development Company (TPDCo) along with a number of other entities, have established very rigorous standards in relation to COVID compliance and so, after testing, we are providing a certificate as a stamp of approval that you are ready for opening in phase 1,” he said.

Minister Bartlett was addressing a digital press briefing at his New Kingston offices on June 4 to outline protocols for the reopening of the tourism sector.

The protocols will cover all segments of the sector and include elements such as sanitisation, face masks and personal protective equipment, physical distancing, clear communication and messaging, digital enablement, real-time health monitoring and reporting, rapid response and training.

Minister Bartlett explained that along with the protocols, a COVID-19 resilient corridor has been established, which will allow only those entities that fall within the geographical area to reopen during the first phase.

“The COVID-19-resilient corridor will run from Negril through to Port Antonio along the coast and will embrace all activities within that area just along the main road,” Minister Bartlett said.

He said that visitors will be sensitised about the protocols.

“We want to make sure that in addition to everything else, there is that level of destination assurance, which has been the stamp of Jamaica’s integrity in the marketplace over the years,” the Minister added.