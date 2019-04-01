PHOTOS: Senator Pearnel Charles Jr. at MIND’s 19th Annual Graduation Ceremony

Minister without Portfolio in the Ministry of Economic Growth and Job Creation, Senator Pearnel Charles Jr., in discussion with Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the Management Institute for National Development (MIND), Dr. Ruby Brown, at the 19th Annual Graduation Ceremony of the institute, held at the Knutsford Court Hotel, in Kingston, on March 30.

Minister without Portfolio in the Ministry of Economic Growth and Job Creation, Senator Pearnel Charles Jr. (second right) and Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the Management Institute for National Development (MIND), Dr. Ruby Brown (right), interact with graduates at the 19th Annual Graduation Ceremony of the institute, held at the Knutsford Court Hotel, in Kingston, on March 30.

Minister without Portfolio in the Ministry of Economic Growth and Job Creation, Senator Pearnel Charles Jr., in discussion with Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the Management Institute for National Development (MIND), Dr. Ruby Brown, at the 19th Annual Graduation Ceremony of the institute, held at the Knutsford Court Hotel, in Kingston, on March 30.