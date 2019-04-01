PHOTOS: Mines and Geology 160th Anniversary Service

Commissioner of Mines and Geology, Roy Nicholson (right), accepts a token from Reverend Canon Sirrano Kitson at St. Andrew Parish Church in Kingston, during the 160th Anniversary Service for the Ministry of Transport and Mining’s Mines and Geology Division, on Sunday (March 31).

Commissioner of Mines and Geology, Roy Nicholson (right), hands over a plant to Reverend Canon Sirrano Kitson at St. Andrew Parish Church in Kingston, during the 160th Anniversary Service for the Ministry of Transport and Mining’s Mines and Geology Division, on Sunday (March 31).