PHOTOS: Security Operations At Checkpoints In St. Catherine During COVID-19 Lockdown Coronavirus April 15, 2020 Photo: Yhomo Hutchinson A motorist, stopped at a checkpoint along the Mandela Highway this morning (April 15), shows his identification to a police officer upon request. Various checkpoints have been set up throughout St. Catherine, following Prime Minister the Most Hon. Andrew Holness' announcement on Tuesday (April 14) of a lockdown of the parish in a bid to contain the spread of the coronavirus (COVID-19). The seven-day lockdown is effective from 5:00 a.m. on Wednesday, April 15 to 5:00 a.m. on Wednesday, April 22, 2020. In 24 hours, another 32 persons tested positive for the virus, 31 of whom are employees of Alorica, a business process outsourcing (BPO) company in Portmore. This made it 105 confirmed cases in the island. PHOTOS: Security Operations At Checkpoints In St. Catherine During COVID-19 Lockdown JIS News | Presented by: A soldier carries out an inspection exercise on a Jamaica Urban Transit Company (JUTC) bus at a checkpoint along the Mandela Highway this morning (April 15). Members of the Jamaica Defence Force (JDF) and the Jamaica Constabulary Force (JCF) man a checkpoint along the Mandela Highway this morning (April 15). A passenger in a vehicle stopped at a checkpoint along Mandela Highway this morning (April 15), shows his identification to a soldier. Residents walk back to their places of origin after being removed from public passenger vehicles stopped at a checkpoint along Mandela Highway this morning (April 15), as they failed to meet the requirements for passage.