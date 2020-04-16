Essential Workers With Flu-Like Symptoms Must Stay Home – PM

Only essential workers who do not display symptoms of the coronavirus (COVID-19) will be allowed to pass through borders/checkpoints in St. Catherine, during the period of lockdown, says Prime Minister, the Most Hon. Andrew Holness

“You are only allowed to move, if you don’t have symptoms. You might be a policeman, a fireman, a nurse, but if you are ill with flu-like or respiratory symptoms, you must stay home. That is the critical thing at this moment,” he said.

The Prime Minister was addressing a press conference at Jamaica House on Tuesday (April 14).

He warned that employers who refuse to report any staff member who shows signs relating to the COVID-19 virus could face penalties under the law.

“We will place an obligation on the employer, that if you (employee) turn up to work, they have a duty to report you and send you home, and these obligations and duties come with a penalty,” Mr. Holness said.

He noted that businesses that are allowed to remain open in St. Catherine, as their service is essential to life, “have a duty to make defined space of at least three feet apart for people to stand and form lines in order to access service”.

St. Catherine is under a seven-day lockdown from 5:00 a.m. on Wednesday, April 15, to 5:00 a.m. on Wednesday, April 22.

This comes within hours after 32 new cases of COVID-19 were confirmed, 31 of which are linked to the Alorica Jamaica call centre in Portmore.