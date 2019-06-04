PHOTOS: Security Minister at JCCF Shooting Competition National Security June 4, 2019 Photo: Dave Reid National Security Minister, Hon. Dr. Horace Chang (left), converses with Jamaica Combined Cadet Force (JCCF ) Corporal O’Neil Bailey of Clarendon College (centre), and Custos of St. Mary and JCCF Commandant, Hon. Errol Johnson, during the JCCF’s Inter-Battalion Shooting Competition at the National Police College of Jamaica, Twickenham Park, St. Catherine, on Sunday, June 2. PHOTOS: Security Minister at JCCF Shooting Competition JIS News | Presented by: Related Security Minister Wants Urgent Treatment for Injured Police Officers Related Gov’t Considering Gun Amnesty – PM Related Transformation of the JCF into a Force for Good Underway – PM Holness National Security Minister, Hon. Dr. Horace Chang (second left), commends Jamaica Combined Cadet Force (JCCF) Lance Corporal, Shani Dehaney (second right), who was declared joint winner of the Best Shot category of the JCCF’s Inter-Battalion Shooting Competition with Lance Corporal Britten Wilson (right), after presenting them with the winner’s plaque. The presentation was made following the competition’s staging at the National Police College of Jamaica, Twickenham Park, St. Catherine, on Sunday, June 2. At left is Custos of St. Mary and JCCF Commandant, Hon. Errol Johnson. National Security Minister, Hon. Dr. Horace Chang (left), presents Captain of the Jamaica Combined Cadet Force’s (JCCF) Second Battalion, Sergeant Newton Bogue, with the championship trophy after the unit won the JCCF’s Inter-Battalion Shooting Competition. The presentation was made following the competition’s staging at the National Police College of Jamaica, Twickenham Park, St. Catherine, on Sunday, June 2. At centre is Custos of St. Mary and JCCF Commandant, Hon. Errol Johnson. National Security Minister, Hon. Dr. Horace Chang (left), is shown the final scores tallied by Units participating in the Jamaica Combined Cadet Force (JCCF ) Inter-Battalion Shooting Competition, by Custos of St. Mary and JCCF Commandant, Hon. Errol Johnson. The event was held at the National Police College of Jamaica, Twickenham Park, St. Catherine, on Sunday, June 2.