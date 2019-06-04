Neutralise Influence of Dons – Minister Chuck

Minister of Justice, Hon. Delroy Chuck, is calling for persons of influence to help neutralise the influence of dons in communities.

He said the police, political representatives, justices of the peace (JPs), business operators, among others, have a key role to play in the effort.

Minister Chuck argued that the don culture is a major contributor to crime, and should be rejected by all.

He said that “in far too many communities, especially in the inner cities, the dons are being empowered in many ways.”

“If more right-thinking Jamaicans can expose and neutralise the dons and the gangs, then Jamaica can reduce its crime problem; Jamaica can be a better place,” he added.

Mr. Chuck was delivering the keynote address at the commissioning of 132 Justices of the Peace (JPs) for the parish of Kingston, held on Sunday (June 2), at Wolmer’s Boys’ School, Marescaux Road, compound.

He commended the newly commissioned JPs, and urged them to carry out their duties with integrity.

Minister Chuck noted that the Ministry is spending “huge sums” to improve police stations and jailhouses and urged the JPs to monitor the condition of these facilities.

A JP is a person, who seeks to promote and protect the rights of individuals, and helps to give justice to persons at the community level.

The Ministry of Justice provides supervision for the various processes involved in the appointment of persons to the office and ensures that records are accurately maintained.

The office of the JP is voluntary, therefore, the appointee must not charge or accept any reward for services performed in this capacity.

JPs are not usually required to have formal legal education in order to qualify for the office. However, every JP is expected to complete a period of training before he/she is commissioned.