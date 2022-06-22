JIS News
home » JIS News » Youth

PHOTOS: SDC/PCJ Public Speaking And Poster Design Competition

Youth
June 21, 2022
Peace Corps Jamaica Programme Manager, Susan Walden, judges entries in the Social Development Commission/Peace Corps Jamaica public speaking and poster design competition at Camp Cape Clear in Highgate, St. Mary, recently. Eleven primary schools, four early-childhood institutions and three high schools from the Highgate Development Area participated in the competition, which was held under the theme ‘World Peace and Friendship’.
Grade-six students at Zion Hill Primary School in St. Mary, Shabray Cummings (left) and Macaulay Byfield, view their institution’s submission, titled ‘Friendship Makes the World Go Round’, which was entered in the recent Social Development Commission/Peace Corps Jamaica public speaking and poster design competition. The event was held at Camp Cape Clear in Highgate, St. Mary. The competition, which attracted 11 primary schools, four early-childhood institutions and three high schools from the Highgate Development Area, was held under the theme ‘World Peace and Friendship’.
Skip to content