PHOTOS: Children And Youth Health And Well-Being Study

June 21, 2022
Director General, Planning Institute of Jamaica (PIOJ), Dr. Wayne Henry (left) and Director, Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) Caribbean Regional Office, Dr. Varough Deyde, in conversation at the recent signing ceremony for the letter of intent and data-sharing agreement for the Jamaica Children and Youth Health and Well-being Study (CHEWS-JA), held at the PIOJ’s corporate offices, St. Andrew. The survey is a national household tool designed to collect population data and analyse it to draw recommendations for developing more targeted and informed policy initiatives. To execute this activity in Jamaica, the CDC has partnered with the PIOJ as the lead government agency, in collaboration with other stakeholders.
