PHOTOS: ‘Safe Food for Export’ Seminar

Commerce
November 24, 2022
Pan American Health Organization (PAHO)/World Health Organization Advisor, Health, Surveillance, Disease Prevention and Control, Dr. Serene Joseph, addresses the ‘Safe Food for Export’ seminar held on Wednesday, November 23 at the University of the West Indies (UWI), Mona. It is one of several activities under the ‘Anti-Microbial Resistance: Environmental Health and Trade’ symposium being staged by the Ministry in observance of World Anti-Microbial Awareness Week, November 18 to 24.
