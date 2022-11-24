Final Legal Aid Council Justice Fair for 2022 on Nov. 25

Jamaicans are being invited to the final Legal Aid Council (LAC) Justice Fair for 2022, to be held on Friday, November 25, at Harmony Beach Park in St. James, beginning at 10:00 a.m.
The justice fair is aimed at readily providing access to critical government services conveniently to citizens across the island.
Executive Director of the LAC, Dian Watson, told JIS News that more than 2,300 Jamaicans benefited from the three fairs held earlier this year.
“Persons who attend can expect to benefit from services including free legal advice, expungement, restorative justice, probating of wills/estate as well as other government entities offering services,” she said.
Other services to be offered include the processing of birth/death certificates, late registration of birth, passport services, consumer affair matters, agricultural services, services from PATH and health checks.
Mrs. Watson also pointed out that there has been an uptick in attendance at the fairs.
“It is believed this is because persons do not have to travel far distances to get certain services, as we bring the services to the people. Based on the feedback, the public is very much appreciative of this initiative, as it provides a boutique of essential services for persons in need,” she said.
Meanwhile, Mrs. Watson implored Jamaicans to reach out to the LAC to book its Mobile Justice Unit.
“The justice fair is for just about everyone, barring none. Anyone in need of the menu of services is advised to ensure they come and benefit from the offerings. Persons can also access the services of the Council via its Mobile Justice Unit.
They can do so by visiting the website at legalaidcouncil.moj.gov.jm as well as call the office to request the services at 876-948-6999,” she said.