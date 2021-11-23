JIS News
PHOTOS: Robert Nesta Morgan Accepts Call To Action Document

November 23, 2021
State Minister in the Ministry of Education, Youth and Information, Hon. Robert Morgan (right), views the “Call to Action” document, which highlights key outputs of the recently concluded 2021 National Youth Consultative Conference, with President, Jamaica Union of Tertiary Students , Christina Simmonds, at the Ministry’s Heroes Circle offices in Kingston, today (November 23).

 

