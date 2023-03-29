Advertisement
JIS News
home » JIS News » Justice

PHOTOS: Restorative Justice School Tour at Jose Marti High

Justice
March 29, 2023
Minister of Education and Youth, Hon. Fayval Williams (second left) and Minister of Justice, Hon. Delroy Chuck (second right) look on as Principal, José Martí Technical High School, Dr. Austin Wright (right), greets Custos of St. Catherine, Icylin Golding. Occasion was the restorative justice school tour stop at the José Martí High School in St. Catherine on March 27.
Skip to content