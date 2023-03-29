PHOTOS: Restorative Justice School Tour at Jose Marti High

JIS News
home » JIS News » Justice
Advertisements
Photo of the day
Minister of Health and Wellness, Dr. the Hon. Christopher Tufton (left) and trainer and curator at the Hope Zoo, Joseph Brown, interact with golden retriever “Dr. Teddy Barks”, who is the main therapy animal under the Animal-Assisted Recovery and Care Pilot Project at the Bustamante Hospital for Children. Occasion was the official launch of the project on Tuesday (March 28) at the hospital in Kingston.
Click to view more
Latest stories
Justice
March 29, 2023
Courtesy Call
March 29, 2023
Health & Wellness
March 29, 2023
National Security
March 29, 2023
JIS radio
March 29, 2023
JIS News | Presented by: Vaughn Davis
March 29, 2023
GOJ News | Presented by: Jermi-Lee Nelson
March 29, 2023
GOJ News | Presented by: Jayda Francis
Get the facts