PHOTOS: German Ambassador Calls on Minister Samuda

March 29, 2023
Minister of Labour and Social Security, Hon. Karl Samuda (left), speaks with Ambassador of the Federal Republic of Germany to Jamaica, His Excellency Jan Hendrik van Thiel, during a courtesy call at the Ministry’s North Street offices in Kingston on March 29.
