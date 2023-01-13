JIS News
PHOTOS: Reception to Celebrate 60 Years of Canada-Jamaica Development Cooperation

January 13, 2023
Minister of Foreign Affairs and Foreign Trade, Senator the Hon. Kamina Johnson Smith (left), listens to a point from Minister of International Development and Minister responsible for the Pacific Economic Development Agency of Canada, Hon. Harjit Sajjan (right). Others sharing in the conversation are Canadian High Commissioner to Jamaica, Her Excellency, Emina Tudakovic and Minister of Agriculture and Fisheries, Hon. Pearnel Charles Jr. Occasion was a reception to mark 60 years of Canada-Jamaica development cooperation, held on Wednesday (January 11) at the official residence of the Canadian High Commissioner in Kingston.
