PHOTOS: Launch of EU-Jamaica 5K Run

January 13, 2023
National Security Minister, Hon. Dr. Horace Chang (centre), interacts with European Union (EU) Ambassador to Jamaica, Her Excellency Marianne Van Steen (left) and Race Director, Running Events Jamaica, Alfred Francis, at the launch of the inaugural EU-Jamaica 5K Run, to be held downtown Kingston on March 12. The launch was held on January 12 at the office of the Delegation of the EU to Jamaica, 8A Fairway Avenue, Kingston 5. The event, to be held under the theme ‘All Together Against Crime and Violence’, will highlight the EU’s support to Jamaica’s Citizen Security Programme. The race will showcase downtown Kingston’s rich cultural heritage, with sections of the race route encompassing the city’s art walk and coastal boardwalk, with music along the course.
