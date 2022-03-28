Advertisement
Disaster Vulnerability Reduction Project
JIS News
PHOTOS: President of the Senate welcomes Poet Laureate to Gordon House

Senate
March 28, 2022
President of the Senate, Senator the Hon. Thomas Tavares Finson (centre) in conversation with Poet Laureate of Jamaica, 2021-2024, Olive Senior (right) during a courtesy call at Gordon House on Friday (March 25). Looking on is Clerk to the Houses of Parliament, Valrie Curtis.
