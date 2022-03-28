JAPINAD Wants More Advocacy For FOPL

The Jamaica Association for Professionals in Nutrition and Dietetics (JAPINAD) is calling for greater advocacy around the need for Front-of-Package Labelling (FOPL), to help safeguard against Non-Communicable Diseases (NCDs).

According to the Ministry of Health and Wellness, NCDs which include cardiovascular diseases, cancers and diabetes, have emerged as the leading cause of death in Jamaica over the past 30 years.

Speaking at a Jamaica Information Service (JIS) Think Tank, at the Agency’s Regional Office in Montego Bay, St. James last Wednesday (March 23), Past President of JAPINAD, Nutritionist, Dr. Vanessa White-Barrow, said there are processed foods on the market that contain risk factors for NCDs such as high concentration of salt and fats.

She said the FOPL makes it easier for consumers to see the nutritional facts of what they plan to purchase, and this can help in making more health-conscious decisions.

“JAPINAD has shared their position statement with respect to strengthening the advocacy around the use of front of package labelling for our food products, largely because we know that front of package labels will make it easier for the local consumers to make quick decisions and recognise very easily products that are potentially harmful to their health,” Dr. White-Barrow said.

According to her, JAPINAD is part of a coalition working with the Heart Foundation of Jamaica (HFJ) to encourage the government to consider “seriously motivating industry players to use front of package labelling,” in particular, the ‘HIGH IN’ octagon warning labels.

She informed that the push is supported by the results of studies by the Pan-American Health Organization (PAHO) and the Ministry of Health and Wellness, that show consumers prefer the black octagonal warning labelling because it offers key information at a glance.

“I am also one of the researchers who worked along with the Ministry of Health [and Wellness] and the Pan American Health Organization to collect data about how best the front of package labelling scheme can really enhance our consumers potential to identify products that are least harmful to their health, as well as, see whether or not these front of package labelling will influence their intent to purchase products that are helpful for them based on the levels of these nutrients,” she explained.

“It was through that randomised clinical trial that we did among local consumers that helped us to recognise that the octagon warning labels were the best of the front of package labelling schemes for Jamaicans,” Dr. White-Barrow added.

JAPINAD is celebrating its 20th anniversary in March under the theme “Celebrating our diverse profession, showcasing our Jamaican flavours”.