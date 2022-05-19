Advertisement
Disaster Vulnerability Reduction Project
JIS News
PHOTOS: President Of India Calls On Opposition Leader

May 19, 2022
Leader of the Opposition, Mark Golding (centre), greets President of the Republic of India, His Excellency the Hon. Ram Nath Kovind, when he called on the Opposition Leader at The Jamaica Pegasus hotel, recently. At left is Opposition Spokesperson on Foreign Affairs and Foreign Trade, Lisa Hanna. The courtesy call formed part of activities of a four-day State visit by the President.
