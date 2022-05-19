Global Services Sector Stages Virtual Talent Fair May 26 And 27

Fifteen companies in the Global Services Sector (GSS) will be recruiting new employees at the third staging of the ‘GSS Virtual Talent Hub Fair’ scheduled for May 26 and 27.
The event, which will begin at 9:00 a.m. each day, is being hosted by the GSS Project under the theme ‘Innovate Your Career’.
It will provide a career-day experience, with attendees visiting exhibitors’ booths, submitting résumés and interacting with Human Resource (HR) professionals from participating companies in the virtual space.
Programme Director, GSS Project, Marjorie Straw, told JIS News that the annual fair “has proven to be a knowledge-intensive and user-friendly experience providing the medium for firms to connect with talent”.
Last year, 3,410 persons participated in the fair with 2,170 submitting applications for jobs.
Ms. Straw further noted that the two-day event seeks to support jobseekers as they chart their career paths in the GSS.
“Participants will be able to search for job listings per firm, meet with hiring entities, receive tips for résumé writing via the Résumé Optimization Clinic and learn more via the different career exploration sessions about the bourgeoning global services sector and the opportunities available to Jamaicans,” said Ms. Straw.
Persons interested in participating in the fair are being asked to register online at https://bit.ly/3lloeVA. Additional information can be found on the GSS Jamaica Facebook, Instagram and Twitter pages.
The GSS Project is a five-year initiative funded by the Inter-American Development Bank (IDB) that will provide Jamaicans with access to training and better jobs in the global services sector, which includes knowledge process outsourcing, information technology outsourcing and business process outsourcing.
The Project is being executed by the Jamaica Promotions Corporation (JAMPRO).