Advertisement
Disaster Vulnerability Reduction Project
JIS News
home » JIS News » Indian President

PHOTOS: President Kovind Visits Gordon House

Indian President
May 18, 2022
Prime Minister, the Most Hon. Andrew Holness (second left), observes as President of the Republic of India, His Excellency, the Hon. Ram Nath Kovind (third right), points out features of artwork on the walls of the Jamaican Parliament, which was gifted by the Indian Parliament many years ago. Also looking on (from left) are Leader of the Opposition, Mark Golding; First Lady of India, Savita Kovind; President of the Senate, Senator Thomas Tavares-Finson; and Speaker of the House of Representatives, Marisa Dalrymple-Philibert. President Kovind addressed a joint sitting of the Houses of Parliament on Tuesday (May 17), which was held as part of activities during his four-day State visit to Jamaica.

 

Prime Minister, the Most Hon. Andrew Holness (centre) greets President of the Republic of India, His Excellency, the Hon. Ram Nath Kovind (left), following his statement at a joint sitting of the Houses of Parliament on Tuesday (May 17). Looking on is First Lady of India, Savita Kovind.
Skip to content