Grange: Mandela Park is National Labour Day project

The Minister of Culture, Gender, Entertainment and Sport, the Honourable Olivia Grange, has announced that the National Labour Day project will be the renovation of Mandela Park in Half Way Tree.
The Prime Minister, the Most Honourable Andrew Holness, will lead the National Project which will involve landscaping, masonry, carpentry, painting, electrical works, lighting as well as disinfecting and sanitising.
Minister Grange said that Mandela Park — which was named in honour of Nelson Mandela, the late former South African President and anti-apartheid hero — is in “a very shabby condition and we felt it was necessary during this year when we celebrate our 60th and when we are recognising our brothers and sisters across the world — we thought it would be appropriate to start the refurbishing of Mandela park.”
Minister Grange said the focus for Labour Day on Monday, May 23 is the protection of our heritage and environment under the broad Jamaica 60 theme ‘Re-igniting a Nation for Greatness’.
In this regard, the Minister is urging the country to prepare for the Jamaica 60 Jubilee celebrations by cleaning up and beautifying communities, landmarks and public spaces.
Minister Grange said: “the slogan is ‘Mek Jamaica Cris an Clean’ and so I’m appealing to Jamaicans — don’t make this any ordinary clean up like we have done in the past. This must be special! Clean the corners, the crevice, every nook and cranny.”
Mayors, councillors and members of parliament will decide on the various Labour Day parish projects across the country.