Forestry Department To Distribute Free Seedlings For Labour Day

The Forestry Department, the lead agency responsible for Jamaica’s forest resources, is providing free seedlings to the public for Labour Day, Monday, May 23.
Labour Day will be observed under the theme ‘Reigniting a Nation for Greatness –Protect our Heritage and Environment’.
Persons can get up to 10 timber and ornamental tree seedlings free of cost from the Forestry Department’s nurseries located at the agency’s head office, 173 Constant Spring Road, St Andrew; Williamsfield in Manchester; and Moneague in St Ann (adjacent to the Jamaica Defence Force (JDF) Camp).
A fruit-tree seedling will be provided to persons who collect five or more timber and ornamental plants.
The agency is also partnering with GB Energy-Texaco Jamaica to allocate seedlings to areas outside of the nursery locations.
Distribution will begin on Thursday, May 19 at Texaco service stations in Port Antonio, Portland and Annotto Bay, St. Mary; and on Friday, May 20 in Kingston and St Andrew.
Similar distributions would take place at stations in Westmoreland and Hanover on May 26; St Elizabeth on May 27; St Ann on June 3; and in Trelawny and St James on June 10.
Senior Director for Corporate Communications and Marketing at the Forestry Department, Francine Black Richards, told JIS News that persons who want more than 10 trees should indicate their need, and also provide additional information about their tree-planting activities.
“We [want to] get an idea about where you intend to plant just to make sure that the trees are suitable for [the area] so as to give them a good chance of survival,” she said.
She said that the information should be sent to the Forestry Department via the email, fdinfo@forestry.gov.jm . Persons can also call for details of the distribution locations and availability of seedlings at 876-618-3205.