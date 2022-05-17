Edna Manley College Gets Ready To Host Pre-Teens, Teens And Adults For Summer Programme

The Edna Manley College for the Visual and Performing Arts (EMCVPA) is gearing up to host pre-teens, teens and young adults during their face-to-face summer semester programme.

The programme for the four to 12 year olds is being described as a ‘Kaleidoscope’ Arts Workshop by Director for School of Continuing Education and Allied Programmes at the EMCVPA, Leighton Jones.

Addressing a JIS ‘Think Tank’, on Tuesday, May 17, Mr. Jones said that between July 4 and 29 the College will accommodate approximately 320 students, a decrease in the number of students that are usually enrolled in the programme.

This, he said, is due to the pandemic; therefore, the necessary COVID-19 protocols will be in place for temperature checks and sanitisation.

One hundred and forty 13 to 17 year olds will be accommodated in the specific Arts Programme. They will have the opportunity to pursue a course in either drama, dance, visual arts or music.

“The aim is to have just under 500 children on campus, and when we work out the logistics, that gives us a safe number to work with,” Mr. Jones said.

For the young adults and the young at heart there are three major master-class workshops. They are an interior decorating workshop; practising production in the area of drama; and dance workshops.

The facilitators for the master classes include renowned interior decorator, Karen Booker; Lecturer and Actor, Owen “Blacka” Ellis and distinguished dancer, L’Antoinette Stines. These classes will accommodate 20 to 25 persons each. These classes are scheduled for the last two Saturdays in June and the first two in July.

Registration for the EMCVPA summer semester programme is now open and goes up until the end of June. Late registration will attract a fee.

Mr. Jones is, therefore, encouraging interested persons to register early because enrolment is number-specific. Persons who register before the last week in June will get a discount.

For further information on registration and fees, persons may contact the EMCVPA at sceap@emc.edu.jm or call 876-619-3362.

The Edna Manley College of the Visual and Performing Arts is the sole tertiary institution in the English-speaking Caribbean offering specialised training in an array of programmes in the visual and performing arts.