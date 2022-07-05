JIS News
PHOTOS: PM Tours East-West Highway

Prime Minister
July 4, 2022
Prime Minister, the Most Hon. Andrew Holness (right), points out something of interest to Managing Director of the National Road Operating and Constructing Company Limited (NROCC), Stephen Edwards, during a tour of the May Pen to Williamsfield leg of the East-West Highway on July 1. The new corridor is projected for completion by the first quarter of March 2023.
