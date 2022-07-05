JIS News
PHOTOS: Floral Tribute For Norman Manley

July 4, 2022
Joseph Manley places a flower at the grave of his grandmother, Edna Manley, at National Heroes Park in Kingston on Monday (July 4). Occasion was a floral tribute at the Park to mark the 129th anniversary of the birth of his grandfather, National Hero, the Rt. Excellent Norman Manley.
Opposition Leader, Mark Golding, places a floral tribute at the shrine of National Hero, the Rt. Excellent Norman Manley, during a ceremony at National Heroes Park in Kingston on Monday (July 4), to commemorate the 129th anniversary of Mr. Manley’s birth.
Minister of Culture, Gender, Entertainment and Sport, Hon. Olivia Grange (right) greets Opposition Leader, Mark Goldin, during a ceremony to commemorate the 129th anniversary of the birth of National Hero, the Rt. Excellent Norman Manley, at National Heroes Park in Kingston on Monday (July 4). In the background is Minister of Justice, Hon. Delroy Chuck.
