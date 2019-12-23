PHOTOS: PM Hosts Reception For Miss World Prime Minister December 23, 2019 Photo: Donald De La Haye Prime Minister, the Most Hon. Andrew fourth left), escorts Miss World 2019, Toni-Ann Singh, to the lawns of Jamaica House for Sunday’s (December 22) reception, hosted in her honour. The event was part of the four-day visit by Miss Singh, who copped the title in London, on December 14. Behind the Prime Minister is Minister of Culture, Gender, Entertainment and Sport, Hon. Olivia Grange. PHOTOS: PM Hosts Reception For Miss World JIS News | Presented by: Related PM Hands Over Titles To 30 Families In Greater Portmore Related Prime Minister Holness Fetes 2,000 Children At Christmas Treat Related PM Opens Upgraded Kingston Air Traffic Control Centre Prime Minister, the Most Hon. Andrew Holness, converses with Miss World 2019, Toni-Ann Singh, during a reception hosted in her honour at Jamaica Houe on Sunday (December 22). The event formed part of the four-day visit by Miss Singh, who copped the prestigious title in London, on December 14. Prime Minister, the Most Hon. Andrew Holness, converses with Miss World 2019, Toni-Ann Singh, prior to the start of Sunday’s (December 22) reception hosted in her honour at Jamaica House. The reception was part of the four-day visit by Miss Singh, who copped the global crown in London in December 14. Prime Minister, the Most Hon. Andrew Holness, in discussion with Chair of the Miss World Organization, Julia Morley (right), prior to the start of Sunday’s (December 22) reception hosted in honour of Miss World 2019, Toni-Ann Singh (second left), at Jamaica House. The reception was part of the four-day visit by Miss Singh, who won the global title in London on December 14. Sharing the moment is Minister of Culture, Gender, Entertainment and Sport, Hon. Olivia Grange.