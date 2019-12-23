  • JIS News
    PHOTOS: Miss World At King’s House

    December 23, 2019
    Governor-General, His Excellency the Most Hon. Sir Patrick Allen (right), greets Miss World 2019, Toni-Ann Singh, when she called at King’s House, today (December 23).

     

    Governor-General, His Excellency the Most Hon. Sir Patrick Allen (left), presents a book, entitled, ‘Behind the Scenes at King’s House, 1873-2010’, by Jackie Ranston to Miss World 2019, Toni-Ann Singh, during a visit to King’s House, today (December 23).

     

    Governor-General, His Excellency the Most Hon. Sir Patrick Allen (right), observes as Lady Allen (left), pins Miss World 2019, Toni-Ann Singh, during a call at King’s House, today (December 23).