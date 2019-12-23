PHOTOS: Miss World At King’s House Governor General December 23, 2019 Photo: Rudranath Fraser Governor-General, His Excellency the Most Hon. Sir Patrick Allen (right), in conversation with Miss World 2019, Toni-Ann Singh, when she called at King’s House, today (December 23). PHOTOS: Miss World At King’s House JIS News | Presented by: Related New JPs Told to Uphold High Standard Related PHOTOS: G-G With 10-Year-Old Author Of The Adventures Of Goober Related PHOTOS: G-G At National Prayer Vigil Governor-General, His Excellency the Most Hon. Sir Patrick Allen (right), greets Miss World 2019, Toni-Ann Singh, when she called at King’s House, today (December 23). Governor-General, His Excellency the Most Hon. Sir Patrick Allen (left), presents a book, entitled, ‘Behind the Scenes at King’s House, 1873-2010’, by Jackie Ranston to Miss World 2019, Toni-Ann Singh, during a visit to King’s House, today (December 23). Governor-General, His Excellency the Most Hon. Sir Patrick Allen (right), observes as Lady Allen (left), pins Miss World 2019, Toni-Ann Singh, during a call at King’s House, today (December 23).