PHOTOS: Opening of Computer Lab at Maverley Primary

Student, Maverley Primary and Junior High School, Mathew Millwood, performs during the opening ceremony for a new computer lab/access point at Maverley Primary and Junior High School, on Wednesday (May 15). At left are Minister of Science, Energy and Technology, Hon. Fayval Williams; and Minister of Finance and the Public Service, Dr. the Hon. Nigel Clarke.

From Left: Principal, Maverley Primary and Junior High School, Dorothy Taylor; Minister of Science, Energy and Technology, Hon. Fayval Williams; Minister of Finance and the Public Service, Dr. the Hon. Nigel Clarke, and Chief Executive Officer, Universal Access Fund (USF), Daniel Dawes, interacting with students, Jordache Deuce and Twain Adlam after officially opening a new computer lab/access point at the school on Wednesday (May 15).