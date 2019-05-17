PHOTOS: Hon. Floyd Green Participates in Kingston Bookshop Annual Reading Day

Minister of State in the Ministry of Industry, Commerce, Agriculture and Fisheries, Hon. Floyd Green, reads to students during Kingston Bookshop’s annual Reading Day, held at the entity’s head office, 80 King Street, downtown Kingston, on May 15. The Reading Day is part of the bookshop’s outreach initiative to engage primary-level students, in order to get them to develop a love for reading while also improving literacy levels.

