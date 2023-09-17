Sunday,
September 17, 2023 11:18 am

  • Keyword

  • Date Range

  • Category

  • Content Type

Photos: NSWMA Carries Out International Coastal Cleanup Day Activities

September 17, 2023
Environment
Share
Photos: NSWMA Carries Out International Coastal Cleanup Day Activities
Members of the National Solid Waste Management Authority (NSWMA) and Esirom Foundation, along with other volunteers aboard the pontoon boat used to remove debris that accumulated along sections of the east Kingston coastline, during Saturday’s (September 16) International Coastal Cleanup Day activities. The day is observed annually on the third Saturday in September.
Photos: NSWMA Carries Out International Coastal Cleanup Day Activities
Members of the National Solid Waste Management Authority (NSWMA) team, along with volunteers, use a pontoon boat to collect debris which accumulated along sections of the east Kingston coastline, on Saturday (September 16). The exercise formed part of activities for International Coastal Cleanup Day, which is observed annually on the third Saturday in September. The NSWMA and Esirom Foundation partnered on the undertaking.
Photos: NSWMA Carries Out International Coastal Cleanup Day Activities
Piles of plastic bottles which accumulated along a section of the eastern Kingston coastline, that were scheduled to be collected and removed by the National Solid Waste Management Authority (NSWMA) team and volunteers, as part of activities marking International Coastal Cleanup Day on Saturday (September 16). The exercise was undertaken in partnership with the Esirom Foundation. International Coastal Cleanup Day is observed annually on the third Saturday in September.
Photos: NSWMA Carries Out International Coastal Cleanup Day Activities
National Solid Waste Management Authority (NSWMA) Executive Director, Audley Gordon (left), assists environmentalist and fisherman, Densel Edwards, to remove debris which accumulated along a section of the east Kingston coastline, on Saturday (September 16). The exercise formed part of activities for International Coastal Cleanup Day, which is observed annually on the third Saturday in September. Looking on is Kimone Evans of the Esirom Foundation which partnered with the NSWMA to undertake the cleanup.
Last Updated: September 17, 2023

More From: Environment
2.7 Million Trees Already Planted Under National Initiative
By: Mickella Anderson-Gordon, Sep 12, 2023
PHOTOS: Launch of Portmore Pines Plastic Separation Initiative
By: , Jul 27, 2023
Lucea to get Facelift for Hanover 300
By: Sharon Earle, Jul 21, 2023
Skip to content