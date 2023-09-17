Photos: NSWMA Carries Out International Coastal Cleanup Day Activities September 17, 2023 Listen Environment Share Members of the National Solid Waste Management Authority (NSWMA) and Esirom Foundation, along with other volunteers aboard the pontoon boat used to remove debris that accumulated along sections of the east Kingston coastline, during Saturday’s (September 16) International Coastal Cleanup Day activities. The day is observed annually on the third Saturday in September. Members of the National Solid Waste Management Authority (NSWMA) team, along with volunteers, use a pontoon boat to collect debris which accumulated along sections of the east Kingston coastline, on Saturday (September 16). The exercise formed part of activities for International Coastal Cleanup Day, which is observed annually on the third Saturday in September. The NSWMA and Esirom Foundation partnered on the undertaking. Piles of plastic bottles which accumulated along a section of the eastern Kingston coastline, that were scheduled to be collected and removed by the National Solid Waste Management Authority (NSWMA) team and volunteers, as part of activities marking International Coastal Cleanup Day on Saturday (September 16). The exercise was undertaken in partnership with the Esirom Foundation. International Coastal Cleanup Day is observed annually on the third Saturday in September. National Solid Waste Management Authority (NSWMA) Executive Director, Audley Gordon (left), assists environmentalist and fisherman, Densel Edwards, to remove debris which accumulated along a section of the east Kingston coastline, on Saturday (September 16). The exercise formed part of activities for International Coastal Cleanup Day, which is observed annually on the third Saturday in September. Looking on is Kimone Evans of the Esirom Foundation which partnered with the NSWMA to undertake the cleanup.