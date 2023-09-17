Photos: EU Delegation Representatives Participate in International Coastal Cleanup Activities September 17, 2023 Listen Environment Share Deputy Head of Mission, Delegation of the European Union (EU) in Jamaica, Piotr Byzcowski, collects debris deposited along Foreshore Road in Port Royal on Saturday (September 16) as part of activities by representatives for International Coastal Cleanup Day. The day is observed annually on the third Saturday in September. Deputy Head of Mission, Delegation of the European Union (EU) in Jamaica, Piotr Byzcowski (left), and wife, Slaua Byzcowski, collect debris deposited along Foreshore Road in Port Royal on Saturday (September 16) as part of activities by EU representatives for International Coastal Cleanup Day. The day is observed annually on the third Saturday in September. Consular Assistant at the Embassy of Belgium in Kingston, Evelien Vanghaecke, collects debris deposited along Foreshore Road in Port Royal on Saturday (September 16) as part of activities by representatives of the Delegation of the European Union (EU) in Jamaica for International Coastal Cleanup Day. The day is observed annually on the third Saturday in September.