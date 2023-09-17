CDF Benefiting Clarendon North Central Residents

CDF Benefiting Clarendon North Central ResidentsBy: September 17, 2023 ,
The Full Story
The Constituency Development Fund (CDF) is being hailed for enabling the delivery of projects and programmes to improve the lives of residents of Clarendon North Central.
Member of Parliament (MP), Hon. Robert Morgan, said that an average of 1000 students per annum benefit from educational assistance through funding provided under the CDF.
“Every year I designate at least $7 million from the CDF for children. This year we have given out $5 million worth of book vouchers. So, the CDF plays an important role in helping to assist parents and community members, who do not have the resources,” he noted.
Mr. Morgan, who is Minister with responsibility for Information, was addressing a CDF consultation held at Clarendon College on Thursday (September 14).
Describing the CDF as a “very important programme,” Minister Morgan said he is pleased that the Government has assigned a social worker to each of the 63 constituencies to help in identifying the needs of the constituents, so that there can be timely responses from the MPs and the respective support agencies.
He told the gathering that outside of support for education, the “biggest achievement” has been on road rehabilitation, with repairs undertaken on several roadways and others slated for works in the coming months.
“The CDF has allowed me to not necessarily do massive projects but to do things that mean a lot to people”, he pointed out.
The CDF seeks to improve the effectiveness of MPs by serving as a funding mechanism for constituency projects.
The main thrust of the Fund is to promote human and infrastructure development at the community and constituency levels.
Support provided through the Fund has been used to fix roads; rehabilitate houses for the indigent; undertake agricultural projects; repair basic schools and community centres; provide back-to-school assistance, welfare and emergency aid; and assist with sports, cultural and healthy lifestyle projects.