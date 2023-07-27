JIS News
PHOTOS: Launch of Portmore Pines Plastic Separation Initiative

Environment
July 27, 2023
Executive Director, National Solid Waste Management Authority (NSWMA), Audley Gordon (centre), looks on as resident of Portmore Pines, Jassett Wright (left), places plastic bottles in a garbage bag, following the launch of the Plastic Separation Initiative at the Portmore Pines Community Centre in St. Catherine on July 26. Looking on is Immediate Past Vice President, Portmore Pines Citizens’ Association, Earlia Wellington. The NSWMA has partnered with Recycling Partners of Jamaica (RPJ) to launch the initiative.

 

